NYC begins registering travelers at COVID-19 checkpoints; critics call it a ‘deeply dangerous plan’

NEW YORK — Travelers arriving in New York City by car and train are being reminded to quarantine for two weeks if they have been to states with high rates of coronavirus infection.

The city opened checkpoints at Penn Station on Thursday to register visitors and residents and warn them of possible fines for breaking quarantine.

AIR11 spotted drivers stopping drivers coming into Staten Island.

Chris Keeley, an official with NYC Health + Hospitals, said it doesn’t matter if the traveler feels sick or not.

“What we’re trying to do is connect with people, regardless of how they’re feeling, if they’re coming from places where there’s community spread of COVID,” Keeley said. “We’re trying to connect with people to help them get connected to the resources they need and help them quarantine for the required 14 days when they first arrive in New York City.”

The checkpoints are more of an awareness campaign than a citywide crackdown but drew criticism from privacy advocates who questioned how sensitive information would be used.

Surveillence Technology Oversight Executive Director Albert Fox Cahn called it a “ludicrous, invasive and deeply dangerous plan.”

Authorities said this week a fifth of all new coronavirus cases here are from travelers entering New York City from other states.