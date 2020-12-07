NYC alters daily health indicators amid COVID-19 surge

NEW YORK CITY — As COVID-19 cases continue to search across New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and local health officials announced they will be altering the city’s daily health indicators.

The change in indicators comes amid colder weather and an increase in positive cases, Mayor de Blasio said Monday.

“Our indicators need to be retooled to reflect what we’re seeing now and to make sure we’re giving people the fullest picture of what we’re facing and clarity of where we need to be going forward,” the mayor said.

“Data is the lifeblood of our COVID response, but data is also at the center of New Yorkers’ response. In order to act on that data, people must know the data,” said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The city will no longer report daily positivity rates, as the mayor argued there may be testing delays and it has become less pertinent with the amount of testing done compared to seven-day rolling average on positivity rates.

Hospital admissions per 100,000 residents of New York City has been added as a daily indicator, since that is an indicator the state has used.

“We want to get that under 2 per 100,000 going forward,” de Blasio said.

The city is also including probable cases “to give the full picture.”

Positive antigen test results will be reported as “probable cases” while PCR positives will continue to be reported as confirmed cases.

“The trend we are seeing across all indicators are worrisome,” Dr. Chokshi said.

He laid out updated CDC guidance as he urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant, help stop the spread of COVID-19 and bring the city’s health indicators down.

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts and to turn science into the actions we know can save lives,” Dr. Chokshi said.

Since beginning of the pandemic, the mayor has included health indicators in his daily press briefings to keep New Yorker updated on how the city is doingin battling the virus and later added thresholds as the city began to reopen.