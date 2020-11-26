NY winter COVID-19 plan will eye hospitalizations, ICU beds

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

A float carrying the characters Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus rolls along at it nears the end of the modified Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in New York. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says officials are working on a winter plan for the state’s efforts against the coronavirus.

Cuomo says the state will continue using the approach of micro clusters to hone in on small geographic areas where virus cases are a particular problem.

The new plan will add factors like the hospitalization rate and the availability of ICU beds to determine the location of the hot spots.

The Democrat says the winter plan will also look at ways to keep schools open, evaluating a safe positivity rate as well as determining the levels of testing needed at schools over the winter months.

The plan will also outline how vaccines will be distributed as they become available.

