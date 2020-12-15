NY vaccine program has begun, but shutdown still looms

NEW YORK — The mayor again warned of a potential shutdown Tuesday, this time saying it could come just after Christmas and look like the PAUSE the city was under during the spring.

The move would be meant to control a second wave of COVID-19, just as there’s light at the end of the tunnel — but not an immediate solution.

Vaccinations continue to roll out by the thousands, with the hope to get New Yorkers vaccinated by the spring of 2021.

To encourage skeptical New Yorkers, the city is enlisting community leaders to help their information campaign.

