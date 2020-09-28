NY targeting zip codes as state sees COVID-19 clusters in Brooklyn and Rockland, Orange counties

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As Brooklyn and the Mid-Hudson region’s Rockland and Orange counties report a spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would start targeting zip codes to identify clusters.

The governor said during his Monday briefing the neighborhoods are areas of concern, as Brooklyn reported a 2.6% transmission rate while the Mid-Hudson region has a 3% transmission rate.

“Brooklyn is a major contributor in the number of cases and then Orange and Rockland,” Cuomo said.

As concerns continue to grow over the transmission rate and clusters, the governor said the state will target specific zip codes and contact hospitals within those localities to see if there was an increase in cases.

A spokesperson for Maimonides Medical Center told PIX11 News that they are working closely with the city and state as well as community organizations to reinforce the importance of masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“As has been reported, there has recently been an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19. The overwhelming majority of patients for whom we are currently caring do not have COVID-19,” the spokesperson said Monday. “We remain fully prepared to provide safe, exemplary care to everyone who comes through our doors and to safely meet the full range of the community’s health needs.”

Areas in New York City reported high infection rates in several Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods. These areas account for 23% of the new cases in New York City over the past two weeks.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he believes the city’s Health Department should already have a visible presence in the neighborhoods where clusters are occurring.

“I think the city made a big mistake at the beginning of COVID. It took some time to realize that not everyone in the city speaks English only, and they dont always read the editorial pages of our newspapers,” he said. “We often state that maybe the constituents have let their guards down. I’m hoping the city has not let its guards down.”

During a later briefing Monday afternoon, the governor shared several zip codes of concern and added the top 20 zip codes in the state have an infection rate of about 10% while the infection rate in the top 10 zip codes is 15%.

“Those top 10 zip codes represent 2.9% of the state’s population and 25% of the cases,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo highlighted several zip codes considered areas of concern:

Rockland County 10977 — 30% tested positive 10952 — 25% positive

Orange County 10950 — 22% positive

Brooklyn 11219 — 17% positive 11210 — 11% positive 11204 — 9% positive 11230 — 9% positive

Queens 11367 — 6% positive



As the state focuses on the clusters, the governor said there are about 200 rapid-testing machines the state will make available beginning Monday. He encouraged public and private schools in those zip codes to request a rapid testing machine and have them start testing those students.

Cuomo also acknowledged there’s likely fatigue among New York residents when it comes to the pandemic and protocols, but reminded everyone, particularly those living in areas with an uptick, to wear masks, get tested and social distance. Testing will have a 15-minute turnaround and about four tests can be conducted each hour.

“We’re all fatigued. Wearing a mask is not a big deal. Many people would rather not, but that’s where compliance comes in,” he said.

The governor, however, also warned New Yorkers if infection rates continue to go up, more people will be “unhappy” if businesses close again and gathering capacities lessen. He also said some local governments have done well in locality compliance, but others have not.

On Sunday, the state reported a 1.5% positivity rate as 52,936 tests were done and 834 came back positive.

Despite growing concerns over the COVID-19 clusters, Cuomo said the 1% benchmark rate in the state is the “lowest benchmark of its kind” in the country.

