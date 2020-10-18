NY ski resorts can open at 50% indoor capacity beginning Nov. 6, Cuomo says

Skiers take a trail at the state-run Belleayre Mountain in Shandaken, N.Y., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

NEW YORK — As the colder months approach, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that ski resorts in New York can reopen indoor capacity beginning next month.

Beginning Nov. 6, ski resorts can reopen at 50% indoor capacity under strict guidelines.

Masks are required at all times, except when people are eating, drinking or skiing, according to Cuomo.

Social distancing between parties is required while gondolas and ski lifts are restricted to members of the same party. Ski lessons are also limited to no more than 10 people.

Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of shared and rented equipment will also be conducted, according to guidance.

Shuttles, food and retail services must also follow state guidance.

Capacity on mountains will also be reduced by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

The governor also reminded New Yorkers they should consider visiting ski resorts in the state rather than traveling out of state.

“If you ski New York, not only do you have the best ski in the United States, but you don’t have to quarantine when you come back,” he said.

The announcement comes as New York continues to see progress in its COVID-19 battle. The governor said the state’s “hot spot” zones have seen progress fighting the virus.