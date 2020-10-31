NY requires coronavirus testing for out-of-state travel

Ticket agents wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while helping travelers at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York is doing away with its quarantine travel advisory list and replacing it with a testing requirement.

“There will be no metrics. There will be one rule that applies across the country,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing Saturday morning.

Instead, anyone traveling to New York must have proof of a negative test dated within three days of arriving in the state. Travelers must also quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day, Cuomo said.

The testing policy will go into effect on Wednesday.

“So you will have had a test within three days of arrival that says you’re negative. A test four days after arrival that says your negative,” Cuomo said. “Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period.”

If the test is negative, the mandatory quarantine ends. If the test is positive, the mandatory quarantine continues and contact tracing efforts will be deployed.

Anyone who chooses to not get a test is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Individuals arriving without proof of a negative test won’t be stopped from entering the state, but will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The new policy applies to people from every state except those that border New York, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours do not have to get a test before they return to New York, Cuomo said. However, they must take a COVID-19 test within four days of returning to the state.

New York residents who leave the state for more than 24 hours are required to follow the same testing protocol as out-of-state visitors, Cuomo said.

People who regularly travel to bordering states for work are not required to take a test every time they commute, Cuomo said.

The policy change comes as New York inches closer to qualifying for its old quarantine travel advisory list.

The state reported 2,049 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The statewide positivity rate, including several microclusters, was 1.49%. Without the microclusters, the state’s positivity rate was 1.3%.

Still, New York has the third-lowest positivity rate in the nation, Cuomo said, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press