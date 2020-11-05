NY reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-cases, most since May

In this Oct. 29, 2020, photo, English language arts teacher Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York. Nearly 3,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in one day in New York, according to state data released Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged more than 2,200 positive tests for day. The exact tally Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, was 2,997. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. — State data shows that nearly 3,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York in one day, a milestone that illustrates the steady erosion of the progress the state made to get the virus under control this summer.

After averaging as few as 600 positive tests per day in August, autumn has brought a disturbing upswing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said weddings, birthdays and other private gatherings have fueled the spread, on top of universities and schools opening their doors.

He has also pointed to public weariness of mask mandates and distancing rules.