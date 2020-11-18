NY nurses return home from helping American hospitals with COVID

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — So much of the rest of the country is experiencing what New Yorkers did last spring.

A bright spot during that time was the thousands of medical personnel who arrived in New York City to pitch in on the front lines.

Tonight, a group of New York Presbyterian nurses has returned from doing the same thing. Many of them are trained in Emergency Medicine and Critical Care.

Wen Hui Xiao is one of the 30 nurses who signed up for a two week deployment to Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals in the greater Salt Lake City area.

Xiao wanted to return the favor after so many medical professionals came to new York to help.

“The main thing that resonated with all of the nurses is reassurance that they’re going to be okay, that there is light at the end of this tunnel,” said Xiao “We’re working together towards that.”

COVID-19 is flaring in much of the nation — like in rural, western states such as Utah.

Utah has seen over 21,000 new cases in the past week – their rolling average – a 20% positivity rate.

“I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to help and pay it forward,” said Xiao.

Through the darkest days at the beginning of the pandemic, New York doctors and nurses picked up knowledge and experience about the virus and can now better treat patients in a second wave.

Xiao believes we can all help ease their burden.

“Keep spreading the word about wearing masks, being safe, tell your friends, family it’s all to protect each other,” said Xiao. “It’s to protect all of us.”