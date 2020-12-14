NY, NJ shutdown concerns remain as coronavirus cases continue to surge

The downtown New York City skyline looms over a pedestrian wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Officials in New York and New Jersey are voicing concerns about another full shutdown of non-essential businesses in both states if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said hospitals in several regions could be overwhelmed by January.

“At this rate, if nothing happens, we could have 11,000 people in hospitals and 3,500 deceased … That’s the trajectory we’re looking at,” the governor said. “If we do not change the trajectory, we could very well be headed to [a] shutdown, and [a] shutdown is something to worry about. That is really something to worry about because all these businesses close. We go back to where we were. All non-essential businesses close; they go to zero.”

Earlier Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a similar warning to city residents, saying a “full shutdown” is possible in the coming weeks.

The mayor said the state would make that decision, if it’s needed. However, he also urged people who work in non-essential offices to do what they can to start working from home.

Over in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy was more restrained while discussing the possibility of a full shutdown.

“I’m hoping we’re not going to have to go through one of these pull-the-garage-doors-down [situations],” the governor said, alluding to the possibility of another statewide shutdown.

Murphy said he hopes that state officials can continue to remain “surgical” in their approach to shutdowns, targeting certain activities proven to be connected to coronavirus outbreaks.

“And then plead with folks with our bully pulpits that you’ve got to stay small for the holidays,” the governor said. “If we get through the next six weeks, I believe we’re going to have the worst behind us.”

Murphy also said he doesn’t see the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars being lifted for New Year’s Eve.

“And I know that’s not going to make a lot of people happy,” he added.

The warnings come on the same day that both states received their first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

New York began administering the vaccine Monday morning. New Jersey’s first vaccinations will take place on Tuesday.

Both states are prioritizing health care workers as well as some nursing homes residents and staff in the first round of vaccinations.