NY/NJ numbers dip from Saturday, positivity rate still above 1%

NEW YORK — After a Saturday which saw the two states show their highest numbers of new coronavirus cases since June, New York and New Jersey saw a slight decrease in cases on Sunday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 866 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 1,005 Saturday. The positivity rate was at 1.02%, up a tick from an even 1% Saturday.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 84,770 tests reported yesterday, 866 were positive (1.02% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 541.



Sadly, there were 6 COVID fatalities yesterday.

New York City has been updating residents about “areas of concern” in Brooklyn and Queens where the positivity rate is anywhere from 2 to 6%.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 712 new coronavirus cases in the state, down from 760 on Saturday. The state’s positivity rate is at 1.12%. Ocean County has shown a lot of new positive cases of late.

#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 712 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 203,548.



Sadly, we are reporting three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,315 lives lost.



Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 27, 2020

Overall, a combined over 600,000 positive coronavirus cases have been revealed in New York and New Jersey combined. The two states were the earliest hubs of the pandemic in America.