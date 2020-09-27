NY/NJ numbers dip from Saturday, positivity rate still above 1%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cuomo Murphy
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a Saturday which saw the two states show their highest numbers of new coronavirus cases since June, New York and New Jersey saw a slight decrease in cases on Sunday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 866 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 1,005 Saturday. The positivity rate was at 1.02%, up a tick from an even 1% Saturday.

New York City has been updating residents about “areas of concern” in Brooklyn and Queens where the positivity rate is anywhere from 2 to 6%.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 712 new coronavirus cases in the state, down from 760 on Saturday. The state’s positivity rate is at 1.12%. Ocean County has shown a lot of new positive cases of late.

Overall, a combined over 600,000 positive coronavirus cases have been revealed in New York and New Jersey combined. The two states were the earliest hubs of the pandemic in America.

