NY movie theaters outside NYC can reopen with capacity limits

AMC Empire 25 theatre in Times Square in New York on May 13, 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Most movie theaters in New York can reopen beginning Oct. 23 with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Theaters in New York City aren’t included. Counties must have a coronavirus positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average and have no cluster zones.

Audiences will be restricted to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, Cuomo said.

Masks will be required and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.

