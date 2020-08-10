NY mom shares message for other parents after 8-year-old son beats coronavirus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOUNT VERNON, NY — An 8-year-old coronavirus survivor from Mount Vernon has a message for other children: there’s hope.

Jorden Hutchins was in the hospital for 22 days. He is now a shining example of what courage looks like in children who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have had extreme reactions. Hundreds of children, including Hutchins, have come down with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare illness linked to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beverly Hutchins said she will never forget those moments when her son was battling for his life in the hospital.

“It was heartbreaking, scary moments when they told me Jordan had to go on a ventilator. That was just the beginning of the nightmare,” she said.

Hutchins was in the intensive care unit for 12 days and then spent 10 days in recovery at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. The 8-year-old boy is now out of the hospital and on the road to recovery. He’s grateful to be alive and healthy again.

“During the hard weeks, it’s patients like him that keep us going keep us coming back,” said Dr. Erin Rescoe.

Hutchins’ mother said she hopes her son’s story will serve a purpose for other parents.

“I would tell them to test their children. Be mindful, watch them,” she said.

The Hutchins family developed a close connection with the hospital staff. The hospital named Jordan their ambassador, hoping other kids will learn from his courage and strength.

Join Jorden Hutchins in supporting Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital by donating to his Go the Distance Virtual Walk team: https://bit.ly/3abt2GJ #GoTheDistanceGoesVirtual