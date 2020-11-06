NY lt. gov: The state is ‘not looking to have another lockdown’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York is banking on Joe Biden to win the presidential election as the state faces a potential $15 billion budget deficit in the wake of COVID-19.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 25,000 lives across the state and the number of positive cases are on the rise again across New York.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said despite growing cases, the state is “not looking to have another lockdown.”

Despite not looking into another lockdown, Hochul said out-of-state travel remains discouraged, but if you must travel, residents must get tested and quarantine.

Hochul also believes Joe Biden “will be successful” in winning the election, which would help New York’s economy with a stimulus.

She also explained that Republicans winning races in the state is not sending a “shockwave,” adding she and Gov. Andrew Cuomo know how to help navigate their way through turbulent waters.