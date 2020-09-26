NY logs over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since June

Medical assistant Nina Daniels prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — More than 1,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day Friday, marking the first time since June 5 the state has seen a daily number that high.

The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in recent weeks, a trend possibly related to increasing numbers of businesses and college campuses reopening and children returning to school.

Today’s update on the numbers:



Of the 99,953 tests reported yesterday, 1,005 were positive (1.00% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 527.



Sadly, there were 4 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9No72rdoAR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 26, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on the previous day out of 99,953 tests, for a 1% positive rate.

New York still remains in a much better position than many other states in regard to infection rate.

Gareth Rhodes, a member of Cuomo’s COVID-19 Response Task Force, also noted that while the daily case count did crack 1,000, the number of tests performed on Friday compared to June was much higher, which accounts for the relatively low positive rate.

“Yes, [New York] recorded 1,005 new cases yesterday. However, this was out of [100,000] tests. In June, the last time [New York State] recorded 1,000 new cases, NYS was [averaging 60,000] tests/day,” Rhodes said.