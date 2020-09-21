NY judge: Postal service must timely process election mail

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail.

The Monday written decision by Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued.

They said President Donald Trump, the postal service and its new postmaster general were endangering election mail.

Marrero gave both sides until noon Friday to settle the case in a manner consistent with his findings.

If they fail, Marrero said he’ll impose an order that ensures postal workers can make late and extra trips and work overtime in late October and early November.

A judge in Washington state last week also ruled against the postal service to ensure speedy delivery of election mail.

