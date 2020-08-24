NY hospital doctor who’s battled COVID-19 says plasma treatment authorization is a good thing

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization cautioned that using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy.

The United Nations agency said Monday that preliminary study results are inconclusive and more rigorous research is underway, but on Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized what’s called “emergency use” of the treatment under its special powers to speed the availability of promising experimental drugs.

The U.S. action isn’t the same as a full approval. Scientists fear that boost will make it even harder to get COVID-19 patients to enroll in the studies needed to show if it really works.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn explained how the plasma treatment works.

“COVID-19 convalescent plasma is safe and shows promising efficacy thereby meeting the criteria for emergency use authorization,” Dr. Hann said.

Convalescent plasma is collected from those who have recovered from the virus.

In New York, Mount Sinai’s Dr. David Reich is happy about the plasma announcement.

“This moves it out of a research bucket to a general clinical care bucket,” Dr. Reich said.

Mount Sinai has treated more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients. After receiving approval to research the benefits of plasma, the treatment was tested first back on March 26.

Dr. Reich said survival rates improved among patients who were treated earlier. Their conditions either remained the same or showed improvements.

The same, however, could not be said for those who were intubated or were in more serious condition.

For now, Mount Sinai researchers are focused on a more long term treatment known as hyperimmune globulin; it is essentially manufactured plasma treatment created from a pool of donors.

That preventative treatment could be given to at risk populations to control the severity of the coronavirus.

“Think of convalescent plasma as a shotgun and hyperimmune globulin as a laser beam,” he said.

Plasma treatments are not for everyone, however, and supply is limited and reliant 100% on donations, which is why hospitals around the country are encouraging those who recovered from COVID-19 to get tested. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines indicate antibody levels tend to reduce after three months, medical experts PIX11 spoke to believe plasma past that date could still be useful, but said to leave that guidance to a medical professional.

There are basic parameters for donating plasma to consider: You must be between the ages of 18 and 65 with a high concentration of antibodies for COVID-19. Donors with titers of 960 and above are most encouraged.

Some of the top reasons for deferrals are often health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cardiac history, history of cancer, recent tattoos, piercings or acupuncture.

This is the prescreening questionnaire Mount Sinai asks all potential donors to first view.

As for expectations, the hospital says a first visit includes registration, filling out a questionnaire, screening, a physical and lasts about 2.5 hours with donation. Return visits only take approximately 45-60 minutes and they encourage return eligible donors to donate up to eight times.