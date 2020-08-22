NY hits record low coronavirus positive rate, marking 15 days below 1%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

A Trader Joe’s store employee, right, sprays hand sanitizer on a customer before he enters the Brooklyn supermarket on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The coronavirus positive rate in New York has hit a record low, marking the 15th consecutive day below 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The state has managed to keep its virus numbers low as new cases continue to surge in other parts of the country.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it — and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

Of the 94,849 test results reported on Friday, 653 were positive — a record low of 0.69%.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, dropped to 483 and the number of ICU patients fell to 116. Both numbers have not been seen since mid-March.

“This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests,” Cuomo said.

The statewide total number of cases since the outbreak began in March rose to 429,165.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the death toll to more than 25,280.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

All Up in Your Business: Meet the woman behind Buy Better Foods

Discovering your dharma and hidden talents

Actresses Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones talk new series 'Delilah'

Cuomo harassment allegations: Attorney explains what to do during unwanted advances

How the Pandemic may have affected your credit score

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Councilmember Mark Levine talks vaccine distribution disparity

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in NYC as some sites become 24/7

UPS Healthcare talks Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution