NY hits record low coronavirus positive rate, marking 15 days below 1%

A Trader Joe’s store employee, right, sprays hand sanitizer on a customer before he enters the Brooklyn supermarket on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The coronavirus positive rate in New York has hit a record low, marking the 15th consecutive day below 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The state has managed to keep its virus numbers low as new cases continue to surge in other parts of the country.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it — and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

Of the 94,849 test results reported on Friday, 653 were positive — a record low of 0.69%.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, dropped to 483 and the number of ICU patients fell to 116. Both numbers have not been seen since mid-March.

“This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests,” Cuomo said.

The statewide total number of cases since the outbreak began in March rose to 429,165.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the death toll to more than 25,280.

