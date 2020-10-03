NY COVID-19 hot spots hit 5% positivity rate: Cuomo

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state of New York continues to struggle with 20 “hot spots” where coronavirus cases are increasing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release Saturday.

Cuomo reported 1,731 new coronavirus cases Saturday, with numbers returning to levels that they last reached in May, although significantly more testing is being done now. Cuomo said that 11 million tests have now been conducted in the state.

Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks — Kings, Queens, Orange, and Rockland — the average rate of positive tests is 5.2%. The state’s positive test rate was 1.29%, 1.01% when excluding the hot spots. New York City’s positive test rate was 1.4%.

Another six fatalities were reported due to the virus, bringing the state total up to 25,505.

“This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, socially distancing and wearing masks makes all the difference in our ability to tame this beast, so my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is do the enforcement.”

New York City accounted for 712 of the new cases. Brooklyn remains the borough with the highest positivity rate at 2.3%, with Manhattan the lowest at 0.7%, the city’s average at 1.4%.

Also on Friday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 901 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed two establishments in Manhattan that were not in compliance with state requirements.