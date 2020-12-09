NY could receive 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine within days: Cuomo

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.

ALBANY, N.Y.— New York could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days as the pandemic is landing more patients in hospitals across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The state is eagerly awaiting a vaccine, one of which — the Pfizer vaccine — could receive federal emergency authorization as soon as Thursday, The governor added.

Cuomo described the vaccine as “the weapon that will win the war.” Still, he said the general public won’t have access to the vaccine immediately.

He said the state hopes to use the initial delivery of doses to cover nursing home residents and then staffers.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan