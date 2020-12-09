NY could receive 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine within days: Cuomo

A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.

ALBANY, N.Y.— New York could receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days as the pandemic is landing more patients in hospitals across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The state is eagerly awaiting a vaccine, one of which — the Pfizer vaccine — could receive federal emergency authorization as soon as Thursday, The governor added.

Cuomo described the vaccine as “the weapon that will win the war.” Still, he said the general public won’t have access to the vaccine immediately.

He said the state hopes to use the initial delivery of doses to cover nursing home residents and then staffers.

