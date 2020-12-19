NY coronavirus hospitalizations at highest level since May

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
covid-19, cuomo.jpg

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a “containment area” for New Rochelle amid the novel coronavirus outbreak Mar. 10, 2020.

NEW YORK — The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen to the highest level since mid-May.

State figures released Saturday show 6,208 people are hospitalized with the virus in New York — the largest number since May 15.

The state also reported 127 new deaths and 9,919 new cases.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York “can see the light at the end of the tunnel” with the arrival of the first vaccines.

The numbers were announced as Cuomo sent a letter urging President Donald Trump to ensure Congress passes an “urgently needed” relief bill for families and local governments.

