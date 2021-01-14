NY Congressman Adriano Espaillat tests positive for COVID-19

In this image from video, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

NEW YORK — New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday.

The New York democrat is following guidance from his physician and quarantining at home, he said on Twitter.

I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 14, 2021

Rep. Espaillat said he had received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

“I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines,” he said.

While quarantining, Espaillat said he will continue his duties and represent New York’s 13th congressional district remotely and encourages all residents to follow public health guidelines.

It was not immediately known where Espaillat contracted the coronavirus. He is the latest Congress member to test positive.

Three House Democrats have announced they tested positive for COVID-19, prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a super-spreader event threatening the health of lawmakers and their staff.

Espaillat, who represents Washington Heights and the Bronx, was one of the first local leaders to call out the police response to last week’s protesters.

He spoke to the the PIX11 Morning News on the disparities in how law enforcement reacted to the primarily white group breaching the Capitol, versus the response to primarily Black and brown protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death over the summer.

Associated Press contributed to this report.