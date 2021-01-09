NY confirms 3 more cases of UK COVID strain, including 1 in Nassau

NEW YORK — Three additional cases of the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Two of the new cases are related to the first case, which was identified on Monday in Saratoga Springs.

An additional case in Nassau County — a 64-year-old man from Massapequa — has been confirmed and it appears to be unrelated to the Saratoga outbreak, Cuomo said.

Nationwide, there are now about 55 known cases of the variant, according to the governor.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

