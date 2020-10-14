NY cluster crackdown: Schools, gov’t could lose state funding for non-compliance

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday threatened more-extreme measures for those in New York’s COVID “cluster zones” not complying with the state’s recent restrictions.

The governor warned leaders in New York City, and Orange and Rockland counties that they must strictly enforce the new “red-zone” rules or risk losing state funding.

Additionally, Cuomo said funding would be withheld from any schools in the immediate cluster areas caught operating illegally. Under the new regulations, all schools in these “red zones” were supposed to close for at least two weeks.

Schools already caught violating the shut-down order will be mandated to close immediately and informed that the state is now withholding money until the matter is resolved “to our satisfaction,” the governor said.

According to Cuomo, the new consequences come after multiple reports of a yeshiva illegally operating in a Brooklyn “cluster zone” and also a large religious gathering in the borough.

Cuomo could not specify the amount of funding that might be withheld.

“We have the ability to impound all of the funding,” the governor said. “How much would we penalize them? It depends and it would be at our discretion.”

Cuomo said he did not wish for it to reach that point but views these crackdowns as a last attempt to inspire enforcement for the public’s safety.

“Hopefully that will motivate them because nothing else I have done has motivated them,” he lamented.

The state’s “cluster-zone” regulations have been in place for nearly a week since taking effect last Thursday, Oct. 8.

In the days following, large groups from the Orthodox Jewish community hit the streets of Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood in protest of Cuomo’s new rules.

The demonstrations even turned violent at one point when a group was caught on camera appearing to attack a journalist.