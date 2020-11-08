Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states

FILE – In this May 8, 2020, file photo registered nurses Beth Andrews, top, and Erin Beauchemin work with a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has tried to erect a protective shield around nursing homes, but coronavirus cases are surging within facilities in states hard hit by the latest wave of COVID-19.

An analysis of federal data from 20 states for The Associated Press found that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from about 1,100 to nearly 4,300.

Resident deaths more than doubled, from 318 a week to 699, according to University of Chicago health researchers.

The administration said nursing home outbreaks involve complex dynamics and the government has provided billions of dollars to help nursing homes as well as thousands of fast-test machines.

