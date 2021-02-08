Nurse of 22 years explains why she didn’t get a coronavirus vaccine

For months now, hospitals across the country have been proudly showing nurses, doctors, and other health care workers getting the coronavirus vaccine as an intentional show of good faith to an American public desperate to end to the pandemic.

But some health care professionals, including nurse Lucille Fenelon, have chosen not to get the vaccine. Fenelon, who’s been a nurse of 22 years.

“I believe in science,” she said. “But nonetheless, I feel that I would prefer to wait a little more. I do not have it on my to do list as of right now.”

She stressed that hers was a personal choice, which should not influence anyone elses decision to get the vaccine.

“Vaccinate or not vaccinate is a personal decision, so my reluctance to receiving the vaccine should not be a guiding principle for another person to receive the vaccine” she said. “Even with my colleagues, there are many that have vaccinated and there are many that have not.”

So what happens to those unused doses?

Doses allocated for health care workers who choose not to get the vaccine will not go to waste, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“They don’t want to take it at one point, we understand and we’ll give it to somebody else,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to take the excess allocation from hospital workers and use it for people with underlying conditions.”

Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, associate professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, worries about the public getting the wrong message.

“It’s an individual choice, which I respect,” he said. “But there are going to be a lot of people who are not health providers who may think ‘well if these people, if these individuals or health providers are not taking it, is there something wrong with the vaccine?'”

