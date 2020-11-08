No spring break, mandatory COVID-19 tests for SUNY students this spring

A student on the Buffalo State College campus in Buffalo, New York on Jan. 27, 2017.

NEW YORK — Students attending college at one of New York’s public universities in the spring will have to quarantine at home for a week first and be tested for COVID-19, at home or on campus.

The rules are part of new guidance for the spring semester issued by the State University of New York on Sunday.

Classes will start later than usual, on Feb. 1, and there will be no spring break.

And with big gatherings still not allowed, graduation plans for the Class of 2021 are shaping up once again to be scaled-back or virtual ceremonies.

The guidance follows an earlier mandate issued by SUNY that requires students to test negative for the coronavirus before they can leave for Thanksgiving break.

SUNY plans to transition most colleges and universities to remote learning after Thanksgiving.