No parade, but fun and spooky NYC Halloween events go on as planned

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s Greenwich Village Halloween Parade was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, but fun and spooky activities planned around the city included a puppet parade, an Empire State Building memory game and socially distant trick-or-treating.
Tens of thousands of Halloween revelers usually pack the streets of downtown Manhattan for the Village Halloween Parade that’s been a tradition for almost 50 years.
Parade organizers have planned a virtual puppet parade this year.
Indoor parties are discouraged because of the pandemic, but city officials have said outdoor trick-or-treating is fine as long as children wear protective masks in addition to their costume masks.