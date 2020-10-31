No parade, but fun and spooky NYC Halloween events go on as planned

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s Greenwich Village Halloween Parade was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, but fun and spooky activities planned around the city included a puppet parade, an Empire State Building memory game and socially distant trick-or-treating.

Tens of thousands of Halloween revelers usually pack the streets of downtown Manhattan for the Village Halloween Parade that’s been a tradition for almost 50 years.

Parade organizers have planned a virtual puppet parade this year.

Indoor parties are discouraged because of the pandemic, but city officials have said outdoor trick-or-treating is fine as long as children wear protective masks in addition to their costume masks.

