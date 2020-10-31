No parade, but fun and spooky NYC Halloween events go on as planned

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s Greenwich Village Halloween Parade was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, but fun and spooky activities planned around the city included a puppet parade, an Empire State Building memory game and socially distant trick-or-treating.

Tens of thousands of Halloween revelers usually pack the streets of downtown Manhattan for the Village Halloween Parade that’s been a tradition for almost 50 years.

Parade organizers have planned a virtual puppet parade this year.

Indoor parties are discouraged because of the pandemic, but city officials have said outdoor trick-or-treating is fine as long as children wear protective masks in addition to their costume masks.