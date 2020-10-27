No new restrictions in Jersey City despite Hoboken, Newark clamping down amid virus surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — Businesses began calling it an early night Tuesday in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey at 8 o’clock and similar places in Hoboken will do the same at midnight.

This is not by choice; the much talked about, mandatory COVID-19 induced curfew taking effect in Newark and new restrictions in Hoboken, in an attempt to address a rising infection rate.

For context, remember all of the concern in a couple of weeks ago in Borough Park? Well, the infection rate there at the time was 8%. In the Ironbound, 1 out of 4 people tested are coming back positive for COVID-19.

Restaurants are allowed to stay open until 11 p.m. but with outdoor dining only.

But this time of year, in chilly late October, pleasant outdoor nights are few and far between.

In nearby Jersey City, a drastically different approach. Mayor Steven Fulop making it clear on Twitter, the city’s health experts have no plans to implement an emergency shutdown.

1/2 We know Hoboken + Newark have put in place added restrictions + many have asked is Jersey City next. The answer now is NO.Our extensive Contact Tracing efforts for JC show our current uptick isn’t related to businesses, but more so family/friends hosting in-home gatherings pic.twitter.com/UgkT2QmbDf — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) October 27, 2020

Stacy Flanagan, head of Jersey City’s Health & Human Services, says her team’s data instead shows mass transit, and family gatherings are the current source of concern.

She adds Jersey City’s robust contact tracing program, coupled with a planned citywide mask handout campaign, will be used to address any future concerning infection rate spikes.

“A lot of our contact tracing is showing the PATH train into New York City,” said Flanagan. “We’ve also been talking to add more testing locations to be prepared for the holidays. So while we tell people to be careful, we know people want to see their family.”

In neighboring Hoboken, there’s yet another plan — shutting down bars, and cracking down on house parties — starting at midnight.