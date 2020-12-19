Newark Penn Station concourses to continue overnight closures for deep cleaning

Train schedule is seen as commuters walk at Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK — One of New Jersey’s major transit hubs will continue taking pandemic precautions for the foreseeable future.

NJ Transit and PATH said Saturday night that Newark Penn Station concourses will continue to close nightly from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for ongoing deep cleanings.

PATHAlert: Until further notice, NJ Transit will close NWK Penn Station concourses from 11PM-4:30AM for deep cleaning to further protect customers. PATH & NJ Transit will continue to operate. Customers can access the station via Raymond Plaza East entrance. — PATH Alerts. Wear a Face Covering. (@PATHAlerts) December 20, 2020

PATH & NJ Transit will continue to operate during this time. Customers can access the station via Raymond Plaza East entrance.

New York City’s subway systems have been closed for four hours a night since April for deep cleaning.

Over 420,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Jersey and over 16,000 confirmed deaths. Newark itself has been hit hard by the second wave of the virus, going into a 10-day lockdown in late November.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the closure is not a new measure, but rather a continuing protocol.