Newark Penn Station concourses to continue overnight closures for deep cleaning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newark Penn Station

Train schedule is seen as commuters walk at Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK — One of New Jersey’s major transit hubs will continue taking pandemic precautions for the foreseeable future.

NJ Transit and PATH said Saturday night that Newark Penn Station concourses will continue to close nightly from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for ongoing deep cleanings.

PATH & NJ Transit will continue to operate during this time. Customers can access the station via Raymond Plaza East entrance.

New York City’s subway systems have been closed for four hours a night since April for deep cleaning.

Over 420,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Jersey and over 16,000 confirmed deaths. Newark itself has been hit hard by the second wave of the virus, going into a 10-day lockdown in late November.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the closure is not a new measure, but rather a continuing protocol.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?