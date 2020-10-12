NJ town bans trick-or-treating due to pandemic, risk of large crowds

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey town known to draw big crowds of trick-or-treaters on Halloween has banned the holiday tradition this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The mayor and council of Glen Ridge announced the decision in a notice on the town’s website.

“On Halloween the residents of Glen Ridge welcome trick-or-treaters from all over the region. It is common for a homeowner to give out more than 1,000 treats, and several streets in the borough to experience large gatherings of people,” the notice says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed trick-or-treating a high-risk activity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy has not issued a statewide ban on the activity, however, the state Health Department released guidance that includes avoiding handing out candy from a communal bowl, among other recommendations.

However, given the large crowds that traditionally gather in the town, the mayor and council of Glen Ridge said the decision to ban trick-or-treating was “in the best interest of everyone.”

The officials went as far as extending the ban from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

“We recognize this will be a disappointment for many children and we are developing alternative events to help celebrate the holiday,” the notice says.

Glen Ridge is not the only town in the state to ban trick-or-treating.

The Lambertville Police Department in Hunterdon County also asked residents to forgo the Halloween tradition and announced it would not close streets to vehicular traffic as it has in past years.