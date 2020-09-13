NJ town asks residents not to trick-or-treat on Halloween amid pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey police department is urging residents to forgo the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lambertville Police Department in Hunterdon County issued the guidance on Friday with the support of town officials, asking residents not to host or attend large parties and to trick-or-treat “at their own risk.”

The guidance, according to the police department, was released in an effort to minimize large crowds and maintain health and safety restrictions related to COVID-19.

“We are encouraging residents not to celebrate Halloween in the same fashion as previous years in order to keep our residents safe and the transmission of this [virus] low. We have seen the transmission rate increase after gatherings are held, and it is my team’s responsibility to make sure that Lambertville plays its part in preventing the spread of this virus,” Lt. Robert Brown said in a news release. “We ask everyone to respect the challenges that this pandemic has caused by following guidelines for both those who will be participating as well as those who will not participate.”

To discourage large gatherings, the police department will not be closing roads to vehicle traffic, including N. Union Street, which is known to draw thousands of trick-or-treaters from around the state and nearby Pennsylvania.

The department also plans to schedule more officers for Halloween night to ensure compliance with the state’s capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

As of Sept. 2, New Jersey coronavirus restrictions allow indoor gatherings of up to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity — whichever is lower. Weddings, funerals, or memorial services are allowed up to 150 people or 25% of a room’s capacity.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people are allowed, however, attendees must practice social distancing, according to state officials.

For anyone who does plan to trick-or-treat, police ask that they wear a mask, practice social distancing and be respectful of those who choose not to participate.

Anyone who wants to offer candy should leave a bowl outside and maintain a social distance from trick-or-treaters, police said.

Residents who do not want to participate are encouraged to turn off their front light, close their front door and/or place a sign in front of the home.