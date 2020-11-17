NJ tops 4,000 new virus cases again

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — New Jersey is highly discouraging any travel ahead of the holidays and today the governor added Vermont to the long list of states where a 14-day quarantine is necessary after returning home.

“We are asking anyone arriving from these 46 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor said Tuesday that the second wave of COVID-19 is crashing all around us. New Jersey reported 4,060 new cases of the virus.

“We want to get together and be with our families, but it is more important to keep our families safe and alive,” said Dr. Chris Pernell, a public health and preventative medicine doctor at a hospital in Newark.

Dr. Pernell lost her own father to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“This is the first Thanksgiving neither of our parents are with us so it’s a difficult choice,” she said, advising everyone to only celebrate Thanksgiving with members of your household.

In Essex County Tuesday, there were 355 new cases of COVID. In Newark, the mayor has stated that the steep rise in cases is largely due to family spread.

“What you see is actually a legacy from racial residential segregation and you see it happening in our urban centers where you see folks living in multi-generational dwellings often cramped or crowded,” said Dr. Pernell.

As people get more comfortable living with COVID-19, many are tiring of the growing restrictions or even numb to the threat the virus poses.

“Even when the virus isn’t deadly it can cause destructive lingering effects,” said Dr. Pernell. “It isn’t worth it.”

The new maximum limit for indoor gathering is dropping from 25, down to just 10 people. For outdoors, the limit is dropping from 500 down to 150 people.

There are still exceptions, including funerals and weddings. New Jersey State health officials argue there is clear justification for tightening the rules.

How will these new indoor gathering rules will be enforced on private property?

Stacey Flanagan, director of Jersey City’s Department of Health and Human Services, explains the answer to that question lies in both our observance of the honor system and nosy neighbors.

“We’re always enforcing when we’re aware of the situation,” Flanagan said. “If a call comes in to one of our lines, whether it’s directly to our prosecutor or to a police department, we will make a visit, because we are enforcing every one of the governor’s executive orders.”