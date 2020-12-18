NJ told to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines

by: Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s top health official says the federal government is telling New Jersey to expect thousands of fewer COVID-19 vaccines next week and for the rest of the month, though it’s not clear why.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday during a news conference that New Jersey expected to get about 87,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for next week but instead will get about 54,000, a reduction of 38%.

She added that New Jersey was told it would get 273,000 doses for the month but instead will get just 183,000, down 33%.

Murphy said there was a video meeting with the White House set for Monday when he expects there would be an explanation.

