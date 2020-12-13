NJ to administer 1st COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Newark hospital: Gov. Murphy

Coronavirus

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
vaccine

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey will administer its first COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.

The historic step toward eradicating the virus will take place at a University Hospital vaccine clinic in Newark, according to the governor. Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli will be there.

University Hospital created a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, located next to the hospital campus in Newark. The clinic has the potential capacity of at least 600 vaccinations per day, a spokesperson said.

The state is set to receive 76,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which are reserved for health care workers as well as nursing home residents and staff. The governor said he believes that by April or May, everyone in the state will have access to one of the vaccines.

The first trucks carrying the vaccine for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday morning, setting in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history.

Some states are expected to receive their shipment by Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.

