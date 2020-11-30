NJ suspends indoor sports, reduces outdoor gathering limit to 25 as virus surges

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued new restrictions on outdoor gatherings and suspended indoor sports activities on Monday as the state battles back against a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., indoor youth, high school and adult sports will be put on hold until Jan. 2. Indoor collegiate and professional sports are allowed to continue, as are all outdoor sports.

“We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread,” Murphy said during a coronavirus briefing.

There have been at least 28 outbreaks involving 170 cases related to indoors sports, according to Murphy. Of those, 20 outbreaks and more than 100 cases are connected to youth hockey, Dr. Edward Lifshitz said.

The governor also reduced the outdoor gathering limit from 150 to 25 people beginning Monday at 6 a.m.

Exceptions to the new outdoor gathering limit include, religious or political activities; funerals; memorial services; and wedding ceremonies. Outdoor dining also is not affected by the announcement.

The new restrictions come as the state reported 3,199 new cases and a spot positivity rate of 11.34%. Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, according to the governor.

Fifteen new lab-confirmed fatalities were reported, bringing the statewide death toll since March to 15,164.