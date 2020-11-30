NJ suspends indoor sports, reduces outdoor gathering limit to 25 as virus surges

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus New Jersey

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued new restrictions on outdoor gatherings and suspended indoor sports activities on Monday as the state battles back against a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., indoor youth, high school and adult sports will be put on hold until Jan. 2. Indoor collegiate and professional sports are allowed to continue, as are all outdoor sports.

“We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread,” Murphy said during a coronavirus briefing.

There have been at least 28 outbreaks involving 170 cases related to indoors sports, according to Murphy. Of those, 20 outbreaks and more than 100 cases are connected to youth hockey, Dr. Edward Lifshitz said.

The governor also reduced the outdoor gathering limit from 150 to 25 people beginning Monday at 6 a.m.

Exceptions to the new outdoor gathering limit include, religious or political activities; funerals; memorial services; and wedding ceremonies. Outdoor dining also is not affected by the announcement.

The new restrictions come as the state reported 3,199 new cases and a spot positivity rate of 11.34%. Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, according to the governor.

Fifteen new lab-confirmed fatalities were reported, bringing the statewide death toll since March to 15,164.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry