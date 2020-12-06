NJ reports record-breaking 6,046 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new jersey tennis court closed coronavirus

A sign is displayed on locked tennis courts in Branch Brook Park in Newark, New Jersey, on March 26, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey reported a record-breaking 6,046 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, shattering the already alarming daily infection numbers reported earlier this week.

Gov. Phil Murphy continued to urge residents to wear masks, keep a social distance, avoid gatherings and wash their hands frequently.

“These numbers speak for themselves,” he tweeted along with the updated testing data.

An additional 16 lab-confirmed deaths were also reported. More than 15,400 New Jersey residents have died of COVID-19 since March.

The state has been struggling under a second wave of coronavirus infections since November.

Health officials had warned the number of new cases confirmed per day would likely increase following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new cases reported on Sunday are the largest number the state has seen in a single day since the pandemic began — breaking the record for the third time in one week.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn