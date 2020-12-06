NJ reports record-breaking 6,046 new coronavirus cases in a single day

A sign is displayed on locked tennis courts in Branch Brook Park in Newark, New Jersey, on March 26, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey reported a record-breaking 6,046 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, shattering the already alarming daily infection numbers reported earlier this week.

Gov. Phil Murphy continued to urge residents to wear masks, keep a social distance, avoid gatherings and wash their hands frequently.

“These numbers speak for themselves,” he tweeted along with the updated testing data.

An additional 16 lab-confirmed deaths were also reported. More than 15,400 New Jersey residents have died of COVID-19 since March.

The state has been struggling under a second wave of coronavirus infections since November.

Health officials had warned the number of new cases confirmed per day would likely increase following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new cases reported on Sunday are the largest number the state has seen in a single day since the pandemic began — breaking the record for the third time in one week.

