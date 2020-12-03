NJ reports its highest number of new COVID cases ever as state steps up testing and other measures

NEWARK — New Jersey on Thursday not only reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever, it also saw the number of people needing to be hospitalized rise to levels that haven’t been seen since last spring.

They’re both indicators that the Garden State faces big challenges in its quest to lower a fast-rising curve.

One attempt to tame the rising virus was evident here in New Jersey’s largest city on Thursday. It was the first of three days in which pop-up COVID-19 testing sites were set up on some of Newark’s busiest streets.

Adriane Smith, who described herself as a “long-standing resident” of Newark, got tested at the Elizabeth Avenue pop-up site, with her grandson, Ethane.

“The test went easy,” she said. “The easiest one I’ve had.”

The city is operating two pop-up sites, each at different locations around Newark, every day for the rest of this week. The sites are set up to supplement the 20 regular testing sites citywide.

It all shows just how great the need is to fight the virus, as numbers statewide keep rising.

On Thursday, New Jersey reported 64 new deaths and 4,913 new cases. It was the highest number in a single day ever. Also, the number of hospitalizations was 3,292, the fifth straight day that that number has gone up.

As Gov. Phil Murphy pointed out in his most recent briefing, on Wednesday, the hospitalization number is the strongest indicator of coronavirus’s severity.

“The numbers in our hospitals tell us how this virus is moving,” he said.

“It really comes down to this,” he continued, “the fewer people in our hospitals, the less stress and strain on our doctors and nurses.”

That issue, specifically, is becoming front and center as Jersey sees more and more cases and hospitalizations.

This week, according to both the nurses’ union, called Health Professionals and Allied Employees, and some hospital workers, at least 140 staff members have had to quarantine at two hospitals in the state’s largest healthcare system, Hackensack Meridian Health.

It has not commented specifically on the possible outbreak. However, Gov. Murphy said that he had communicated with the network’s CEO, Robert Garrett.

“He was [forthcoming] to say our team members are down 20 percent, and they will continue to remain vigilant,” Murphy said on Wednesday.

Family members of first responders realize that that vigilance is vital. Adriane Smith, the grandmother who was getting COVID-tested, said that her son is an Essex County sheriff’s deputy.

“It really, really makes me nervous,” she said, about his potential for coronavirus exposure. The saving grace, she said, is that “he gets tested on a regular basis.”