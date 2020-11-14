NJ reports 4,395 new coronavirus cases; highest known daily number in state

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey reported 4,395 new positive cases on Saturday, the highest known number of daily infections recorded since March.

Twenty-six lab-confirmed fatalities were reported, pushing the state’s death toll to 14,747 lives lost.

Gov. Phil Murphy released the data Saturday morning, calling the numbers “alarming and concerning.”

Essex County had the most number of new cases at 648. Bergen County had 402 new cases and Passaic County had 397.

More than 17,000 new cases have been recorded statewide since Monday.

The surge in cases forced Murphy to issue new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms that began on Thursday.

Some schools are also pulling back on plans to reopen for full- or part-time classroom learning.

