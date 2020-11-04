NJ reports 2,472 new COVID-19 cases, highest since early May

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, taken from video provided by the New Jersey Governor’s Office, Gov. Phil Murphy tells attendees at an event in Blackwood, N.J., that he must leave the event to quarantine after just finding out that he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Murphy signed an executive order to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that the state reported 2,472 cases of the virus. That’s the highest single-day case total reported since May 5. The state’s total caseload increased to 245,257.

The state also reported nine new deaths due to the virus, leaving the state’s total at 14,591.

The virus appears to be surging in the northeastern part of New Jersey. Essex (356), Union (238) and Middlesex (235) have the most cases, three counties that connect in that part of the state. Bergen (212), Passaic (188) and Hudson (185) are all next and also in that part of New Jersey.

Hudson (Jersey City and Hoboken) and Essex (Newark) are home to three of the state’s biggest cities. Hoboken and Newark have announced new preventative coronavirus measures in recent days, while Jersey City has not.