NJ reports 2,472 new COVID-19 cases, highest since early May

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that the state reported 2,472 cases of the virus. That’s the highest single-day case total reported since May 5. The state’s total caseload increased to 245,257.
The state also reported nine new deaths due to the virus, leaving the state’s total at 14,591.
The virus appears to be surging in the northeastern part of New Jersey. Essex (356), Union (238) and Middlesex (235) have the most cases, three counties that connect in that part of the state. Bergen (212), Passaic (188) and Hudson (185) are all next and also in that part of New Jersey.
Hudson (Jersey City and Hoboken) and Essex (Newark) are home to three of the state’s biggest cities. Hoboken and Newark have announced new preventative coronavirus measures in recent days, while Jersey City has not.