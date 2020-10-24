NJ records ‘alarming rise’ in daily new coronavirus cases, Gov. Murphy says

Medical assistant Nina Daniels prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s public health emergency has been extended for another 30 days as the state reported an “alarming rise” in coronavirus cases Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

There were 1,994 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, according to state health officials.

Murphy said the state hasn’t seen the number of daily new cases this high since May.

“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously,” the governor tweeted. “Wear a mask. Social distance.”

Eight new lab-confirmed deaths also were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,492. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since March rose to 227,339.

