NJ records ‘alarming rise’ in daily new coronavirus cases, Gov. Murphy says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus testing

Medical assistant Nina Daniels prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s public health emergency has been extended for another 30 days as the state reported an “alarming rise” in coronavirus cases Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

There were 1,994 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, according to state health officials.

Murphy said the state hasn’t seen the number of daily new cases this high since May.

“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously,” the governor tweeted. “Wear a mask. Social distance.”

Eight new lab-confirmed deaths also were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,492. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since March rose to 227,339.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss