NJ prepares for ‘twindemic,’ urges residents to get flu vaccine amid COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey health officials are warning residents of a “twindemic” as flu season approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we enter the fall season, we are also moving into the flu season. This year, we are preparing for the possibility of a “twindemic” — a severe flu season and a resurgence of COVID-19, which can strain healthcare resources,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus briefing Monday.

Persichilli encouraged everyone who is eligible to get the flu shot, adding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans get a flu shot by the end of October.

Though flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms, the flu vaccine will not protect people against COVID-19 . It can, however, prevent the number of flu-related hospitalizations, according to Persichilli.

She also said the southern hemisphere had a slower flu season, attributing it to the number of safeguards countries had in place related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can only hope that that’s the same experience we have,” Persichilli said.

Many emergency rooms are typically inundated by people with flu-like symptoms in December and January. A rapid flu test will be available at hospitals.

“That’s why we’re starting to warn people now. What we don’t want to see is a really bad flu season along with a resurgence of COVID-19,” Persichilli said. “It would stress our systems terribly, but I do have to tell you we’re preparing for it.”

To find out where flu shots are being administered in New Jersey visit https://nj.gov/health/ .