NJ police bust several parties, each with over 200 people and no social distancing

TRENTON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey have broken up several large illegal gatherings in recent days, some with over 200 people in attendance, state police superintendent Patrick Callahan said Wednesday.

In Gloucester Township, police busted a pool party that was advertised on social media. About 270 people were there without social distancing or masks, Callahan said. The homeowner and party organizer were both cited for violating state executive orders related to the coronavirus.

The manager of Lookers in Elizabeth was also cited after police responded to reports of a large gathering and found between 300 and 400 people inside the gentleman’s club, Callahan said.

The Beach Haven Police Department also recently responded to the Seashell Resort and Beach Club for a report of “several people” hanging out with no social distancing or masks, Callahan said. The owner of the resort was cited for an executive order violation.

Gov. Phil Murphy has been critical of such gatherings, as they increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The governor recently tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings after there was a spike in the state’s rate of virus transmission.

The rate of transmission has since gone back down, but Murphy has said he believes large parties with no social distancing were partly to blame for the hiccup.