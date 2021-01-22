NJ opens vaccine mega-sites as cases of UK coronavirus variant are discovered

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New Jersey was at the center of a variety of developments in the fight against the coronavirus on Friday.

Johnson and Johnson, the New Brunswick-based pharmaceutical giant, announced that it can produce 100 million doses of its new, one-shot vaccine by April; State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli reported that the Garden State had recorded its first two cases of the U.K. variant of the virus; and the state opened the last two of its six vaccination mega-sites.

Still, despite the mega-site name, the locations that are designed for large capacities of patients are faced with a major obstacle: vaccine supply.

Frank Powell was one of hundreds of North Jersey residents who got appointments at the Meadowlands megasite on Friday. He said that he was very pleased with his quick and efficient vaccination experience.

However, he added, there was a shortcoming.

“They could do a lot more [vaccinations] in there,” he said. “If they had more vaccine, you can do thousands more a day there, you can just see it, it’s all ramped up to go. They just need more vaccine.”

Agreeing with him was New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy.

“The supply from the federal government is stark, to say the least,” Murphy said at his Friday briefing.

The governor said that New Jersey is currently receiving about a 100,000 dosages a week from the federal government. In total, the state has indicated it’s capable of administering multiple times the amount of vaccine it’s currently receiving.

“The issue right now isn’t that we need more distribution locations,” said the governor. “We need more doses.”

The governor made his comments hours after touring another mega-site, in Moorestown. Another site, in Atlantic City, also opened on Friday.

The state also has 130 community vaccination sites statewide.

At the Meadowlands mega-site on Friday, people who got vaccinated had very positive reviews. Betsy Longendorfer said that she’d gotten an appointment — all vaccinations at the megasites are by appointment only — just 24 hours after she’d requested it.

She admitted that she was lucky, but said that she was happy to follow through on that luck.

“Inside, they give you a card, there’s all kinds of stations,” she said. “They know exactly what they’re doing, they progress you through really quickly. It was easy.”

Brandon Baiza said that he’d had a similarly painless experience.

“It was actually surprisingly just easy,” he said. “It’s like a really smooth system in there.”

Gov. Murphy said that he wants a similar experience for everyone in the state who wants a vaccination. He also said that he’s pleased with the coronavirus plan that the Biden Administration has unveiled.

Murphy said that the new federal plan, which includes invoking the Defense Production Act, should help boost the supply and distribution of vaccines. Still, said the governor, it won’t happen overnight.

“There’s an extraordinary supply and demand imbalance,” he said. “It will go away. It will cure itself, but it will take time.”