NJ officials fixing 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine scheduling issues

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey health officials are working to correct a misstep by some vaccination sites that did not set up second-dose appointments for those who received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

The state Health Department’s best practice policy is that the centers should make the second appointment during the first dose visit, according to Persichilli.

However, the commissioner said she is aware there are specific sites that did not follow that protocol and the Health Department is following up with them.

Anyone who did get a first dose will be contacted to schedule their second dose, Persichilli said.

“I’ve had about 30 emails in relation to Gloucester, Rowan, and Monroe, and a couple of other sites that did not make the appointments. We will follow up on every single one of them,” she said. “The second doses are set aside, so people will get their second dose. So we have to make sure that they have appointments to get their second dose.”

Additionally, residents will be able to schedule their second-dose appointment via the state’s online vaccination portal beginning Friday.

The Health Department sent an email to all vaccination centers Monday morning outlining these procedures again.

