NJ nursing home vaccinations delayed over missed deadline with feds

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Nursing homes could face hefty fines for not testing for coronavirus

Mary Mack, right, a resident of senior housing, is tested for COVID-19 in Paterson, New Jersey on May 8, 2020.

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey will start to vaccinate its nursing homes a week later than other states because the state missed a deadline by a day with Operation Warp Speed, the state’s top heath official said Friday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the “sheer volume” of information required for over 650 facilities led the state to miss a Dec. 7 deadline. That means New Jersey won’t begin vaccinations at its long-term care centers until Dec. 28, she said.

New Jersey’s COVID-19 outbreak has ravaged nursing homes, with 7,430 deaths, including residents and staff. That’s about 46% of the overall death toll in the state.

