NJ nursing facility administers vaccine to residents, staff

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — New Jersey nurse Olivia Boongalling told PIX11 News “I am really relieved,” after she received the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

Boongaling is a coronavirus survivor and works with patients at the Daughters of Israel Nursing Facility in West Orange.

“This is the hope that we’ve been waiting for,” she said.

To start the new year, Daughers of Israel vaccinated their residents and staffers.

“Our residents are very isolated they are sad they want to see their families again, staff went through a lot,” Executive Director Susan Grosser explained.

As vaccinations continue across the region for healthcare workers and nursing home residents, there’s mounting frustration with the national rollout. The Federal government missed a target of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of December.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control, 2.8 million people have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Syra Madad, a Senior Director with NYC Health + Hospitals expressed “we absolutely need to send in reinforcements if we want to accelerate the vaccination administration. That absolutely has to happen now.”