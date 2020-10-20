NJ meets criteria to qualify for its own COVID travel advisory

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State remains on shaky ground with COVID-19 amid a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

A medical team from the Department of Veterans Affairs is being deployed to both the Paramus and Menlo Park veterans homes for at least a month to ensure COVID-19 remains under control.

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy fired the CEOs of both facilities, where the virus has reportedly killed a combined 190 residents and two caregivers.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey also meets the criteria for its own travel advisory, surpassing the threshold of ten cases per 100,000 residents.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut release their joint travel-advisory list weekly on Tuesdays.

Murphy said that traveling within the tri-state region for work is not cause for quarantine, but traveling otherwise is discouraged. “My advice is not to travel, frankly, regardless of where you’re going,” the governor said Monday at his daily briefing.

At that same briefing, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported that the number of COVID cases in the state had doubled since last month.

Five counties reported more than 100 new cases on Monday: Ocean, Essex, Union, Middlesex and Bergen.

Last week, only three of these counties – Essex, Bergen and Ocean – met that threshold.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, a CEO of Uniersity Hospital in Newark, tweeted on Monday that COVID hospitalizations are up.

#COVID19 test positivity rate at @UnivHospNewark now > 4%.



Hospitalizations are also up.



And last week, we had our first death from complications of COVID in months.



Please be vigilant and distance, mask up ?, and avoid gatherings.



Our second wave has begun. pic.twitter.com/Y8NXdJpVxs — Shereef *VOTE NOW* Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) October 19, 2020

He also reported that the hospital saw its first death in months last week due to COVID complications.

Also in Newark, the school district announced that all-remote learning has been extended until Jan. 25, 2021.