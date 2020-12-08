NJ may be starting post-Thanksgiving COVID surge, data suggests

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey health officials have warned since last month’s holiday that a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge could happen, but that it had not happened yet.

But Tuesday, new numbers from the state’s department of health indicated that a surge may have now begun, and that residents and hospitals should prepare for the worst.

The state reported 5,820 new cases on Tuesday. It was the second highest number ever. And over the course of December, almost every day so far has seen a record or near-record number of new cases.

However, as Gov. Phil Murphy pointed out this week, while those numbers are concerning, they also show that coronavirus testing is considerably more widely available now than it had been during the first surge last spring.

There was “a very small capacity then, and very big capacity now,” Murphy said in his first COVID-19 news conference of the week, on Monday, in Newark.

However, he warned, a different metric provides stronger insight into the overall state of New Jersey’s coronavirus health.

“The hard numbers are the ones that really do matter, and that’s the folks that are getting admitted to hospitals, that are in hospitals,” Murphy said.

That number right now is big.

There were 3,481 patients in New Jersey’s 71 hospitals on Monday night, according to state figures released on Tuesday. It is the highest number reported in seven months.

Another indication of the state’s COVID-19 health condition is a sad one.

The state said 434 people have died from the disease this month, and the month is only a week old.

By comparison, 178 people lost their lives to COVID in September. In October, the number rose to 231. It nearly tripled to 615 last month.

This month’s number is greater than September and October combined.

Also, the seven-day rolling average number of new cases is widely considered to be a strong indicator of the state’s overall health.

On Tuesday, that number was 5,106. That’s 26% higher than last week, and more than double from a month ago.