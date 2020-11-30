NJ is not shutting down despite ‘rumors,’ says Gov. Murphy

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey’s rising coronavirus rate is the highest in the tri-state area, and has resulted in the Garden State adopting new measures to try and bring the numbers back down.

One thing that is not happening, though, is a statewide shutdown, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. He made the clarification at a news conference on Monday.

“I want to quickly address the rumors that we’ve begun hearing about some impending statewide shutdown and lockdown,” said the governor. “Those rumors are just that — rumors.”

He was responding to comments he’d made on Fox News Sunday that a shutdown was “on the table.”

But because treatments for COVID-19 have improved, knowledge about its spread and effects has increased, and because vaccines have been created and are headed for distribution, there’s no need for the full shutdowns we saw in the spring, Murphy said Monday.

“Just because we say that all options are on the table, and by the way, you would want us to say that, given that we are dealing with the pandemic and enormous loss of life,” Murphy said, “that does not mean that we are about to exercise any of those options.”

Instead, the governor ordered all indoor youth and adult sports activities to be canceled from next Saturday, Dec. 7, to Jan. 2, 2021. He also ordered all outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people, until further notice, with exceptions for funerals, weddings and other events.